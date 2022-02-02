Birthday girl Shamita Shetty goes on romantic date with Raqesh Bapat, blushes as he lifts her in his arms. See pics

Shamita Shetty, who just stepped out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, kicked off her birthday celebrations with a romantic date with her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. Photos from their dinner date reveal that the couple had a blast on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Raqesh wished Shamita on her birthday with a bunch of loved-up photos from their date night. In a simply-captioned post, Raqesh tagged Shamita and wrote, “Happy Birthday love,” with a red heart emoji.

In one of the photos, Raqesh could be seen lifting Shamita in his arms while she blushed. For the photoshoot, Shamita also held Raqesh in a tight embrace. For her date night look, Shamita opted for a metallic off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit. Raqesh complemented her in a black and white outfit.

Ahead of their dinner date, the couple was spotted outside the restaurant by the paparazzi, who asked them to kiss. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Shamita and Raqesh can be seen taking turns to kiss each other while posing for the cameras.

After Shamita's exit from Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh dedicated a note to her, writing: “Learning, un-learning and learning again is a circle of our existence where victory is subjective but growth is certain. You experienced, you learnt, you evolved and you won almost everyone's heart. I am so proud of you."

Shamita and Raqesh's romance kicked off on Bigg Boss OTT - while Shamita went on to participate in Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh was only a part of the show for a brief while. At the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh defended his girlfriend and called out Tejasswi Prakash for age-shaming Shamita.

“Tejasswi, why were you doing all this? She is not interested in Karan Kundrra. Main soch raha tha ki main TV tod doon, itna gussa aa raha tha mujhko (I felt like smashing the TV, I was so angry),” Raqesh told Tejasswi. “This is complete bulls**t," he added.

During the finale week, Tejasswi referred to Shamita as an ‘aunty’, for which she has been criticised by the show's viewers and celebs alike. Tejasswi turned out to be the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Shamita, who was one of the finalists, was evicted during Sunday's finale.

