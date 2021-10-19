Bigg Boss, in a rare display of anger, punishes housemates: 'All you guys know is how to make jokes'

Two weeks after the show started, Bigg Boss 15 contestants are set to receive the worst punishment of the season. On Tuesday’s episode, Bigg Boss will be seen announcing that all contestants have been ‘evicted’ from the main Bigg Boss house. They are now to stay in the garden area, which has been turned into a jungle for the current season.

A new promotional video for Bigg Boss 15 showed the contestants gathered on the couch as Bigg Boss addressed them: “Aap sab jungle wasi honge (You will now be residents of the jungle).” Before the announcement, a voice-over told the fans of the show, “The housemates of Bigg Boss will face three major blows now.”

After the announcement, Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh and Vishal Kotian stepped out of the main house to join the rest of the contestants in the jungle.

The video also shared a glimpse of nominations and showed Nishant Bhat naming his friend Shamita Shetty and co-contestant Karan Kundrra. The biggest shocker is saved for the last - Bigg Boss will open the main door ahead of a surprise mid-week, double eviction.

Meanwhile, internet is abuzz with speculations around the evicted candidates. Reports suggest that Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya have been asked to leave after the housemates voted against them. Fans of the two actors have been championing the cause of their stars, demanding Donal and Vidhi must be brought back on the show.

Bigg Boss 15 began earlier this month with Shamita Shetty, Miesha Iyer, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, and Afsana Khan as the contestants. Shail Shroff was the first contestant to be voted out of the show this year.

