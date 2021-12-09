Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss is 2021’s top TV show on Twitter; Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill on list of most tweeted about contestants
tv

Bigg Boss is 2021’s top TV show on Twitter; Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill on list of most tweeted about contestants

Twitter has shared the annual data for maximum tweets posted about TV shows and Bigg Boss tops the list. Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Shehnaaz Gill, Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin are the  most-tweeted-about Bigg Boss personalities. 
Late actor Sidharth Shukla turned out to be the Most Tweeted About Bigg Boss  personality.
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 07:07 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss topped the list of Most Tweeted About TV Shows in India in 2021. Twitter released the annual data on Thursday and late actor Sidharth Shukla made it to the top of the Most Tweeted About Bigg Boss Personality of 2021's list. The topics are ranked by the number of tweets posted between January 1 and November 15 this year. 

Following Bigg Boss, the list includes shows such as Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Meiin and Barrister Babu ranking on the second and third positions. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the fourth spot on the list while Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali ranks fifth. 

It was for the third year in a row that Bigg Boss emerged as the Most Tweeted About TV Shows in India. A statement from Twitter says, earlier this year, the finale of Bigg Boss 14 kept fans busy on Twitter. Soon after the Bigg Boss 14 finale in February, Bigg Boss OTT started in July. As the first season of Bigg Boss OTT came to an end, the 15th season of the show kick-started in October.

RELATED STORIES

Also read: Karan fears losing Tejasswi after Bigg Boss 15: 'One day, I’ll get the shock’

Twitter also released a list of Most Tweeted About Bigg Boss personalities - Bigg Boss 13 winner, late actor Sidharth Shukla, ranked on top. His death in September, at the age of 40, left his everyone shocked. Shehnaaz Gill, who was very close to him, also found mention in the Most Tweeted Bigg Boss Personalities of the year list - she ranked third. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik ranked on the second spot. Singer Rahul Vaidya ranked fourth and Jasmin Bhasin ranked fifth on the list.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 15 bigg boss ott bigg boss sidharth shukla rahul vaidya
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP