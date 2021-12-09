Bigg Boss is 2021’s top TV show on Twitter; Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill on list of most tweeted about contestants

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss topped the list of Most Tweeted About TV Shows in India in 2021. Twitter released the annual data on Thursday and late actor Sidharth Shukla made it to the top of the Most Tweeted About Bigg Boss Personality of 2021's list. The topics are ranked by the number of tweets posted between January 1 and November 15 this year.

Following Bigg Boss, the list includes shows such as Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Meiin and Barrister Babu ranking on the second and third positions. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the fourth spot on the list while Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali ranks fifth.

It was for the third year in a row that Bigg Boss emerged as the Most Tweeted About TV Shows in India. A statement from Twitter says, earlier this year, the finale of Bigg Boss 14 kept fans busy on Twitter. Soon after the Bigg Boss 14 finale in February, Bigg Boss OTT started in July. As the first season of Bigg Boss OTT came to an end, the 15th season of the show kick-started in October.

Twitter also released a list of Most Tweeted About Bigg Boss personalities - Bigg Boss 13 winner, late actor Sidharth Shukla, ranked on top. His death in September, at the age of 40, left his everyone shocked. Shehnaaz Gill, who was very close to him, also found mention in the Most Tweeted Bigg Boss Personalities of the year list - she ranked third. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik ranked on the second spot. Singer Rahul Vaidya ranked fourth and Jasmin Bhasin ranked fifth on the list.