Karan Kundrra fears losing Tejasswi Prakash after Bigg Boss 15: 'One day, I’ll get the shock that you were just kidding’

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grew close to each other on Bigg Boss 15 and they have been vocal about their feelings right from the starting. Karan has now expressed his fears that he may discover that Tejasswi was never serious about it all.

On Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash sat together late at night and he asked her, “You like me, right?” and she promptly replied with a “yes”. However, he added, “Show ke baad bhi? Aise to nahi hai na…matlab…bol dete hain wo wala scene to nahi hai na? (Even after the show? I hope this is not a situation where you said yes just for the sake of saying).”

Tejasswi then raised her voice and said, “Babe! Why would you ask me that?” Karan then told her, “For example, it is important for me and Nishant Bhat that we go up to the camera and clarify that we are not acting at that moment.” Tejasswi leaned over him as he said, “I am just asking.”

Tejasswi asked him, “Don’t you know how I feel about you?” A relaxed Karan told her, “Theek hai (It is fine).” When she asked him again why he asked her such a question, he added, “Why not? I wanted to be sure.” She then asked him, “Are you sure about me?”

Karan said, “It is, it is happening little, little everyday. And, I am scared someday I will get this shock that you were just kidding.” Tejasswi then playfully hit him on the chest.

About Tejasswi, Karan had said earlier, “I like her. She is going to be a tough nut to crack but I will take what I want.” Before entering the show, Karan Kundrra had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “(Inside the house) It is very easy to misread your own emotions and sort of fall for a person. When the show ends, you have your phone and life back, things are different."

He further said, "I do not think I have the time for anything frivolous to something. But, you never know. If somebody else is of the same frequency or if somebody has the same maturity (for the lack of a better word).”