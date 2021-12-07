Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant attacks Abhijit Bichukale for calling Ritesh ‘bhaade ka pati’, throws luggage, chair. Watch

Rakhi Sawant who entered Bigg Boss 15 last month with her husband Ritesh has now been questioned by contestant Abhijit Bichukale about their relationship.

In a promo shared on Tuesday by Colors TV, Abhijit can be seen asking Rakhi, “Yeh pati hire kar ke layi hai kya? (Rakhi did you hire this man as your husband?)” hearing this Rakhi gets angry and says, "Tune bola ki mein apna pati bhaade pe laayi hun? (You said that I have brought my husband on rent?)." Infuriated Rakhi can be then seen throwing Abhijit's luggage and chairs in the Bigg Boss house.

Ritesh then asks Abhijit, “Imaan mein yeh rehta hai aapke tabhi bolte ho (You have all these things in your heart that's why you said this).” Abhijit replies by saying, “Salman bhai ne mazak kiya tha isiliye (Salman Khan also joked about it).” Rakhi then climbs on Abhijit's bed and says, “Salman bhai ne yeh nahi bola hai. Tumhari biwi bhaade ki hai (Salman Khan never said that. You have rented your wife).” In the end, Rakhi can be seen holding Abhijit's hair in anger.

Read More: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant tells Ritesh he is yet to understand the game, he replies 'don't try to teach me'

Earlier when Ritesh said that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship has no future, Salman gave him a befitting reply. He said, “You cannot say anything about the future. You told us yesterday that you came back (to Rakhi) after three years. The entire world was calling Rakhi a fake person. You are here on the show for fame. And who knows, you may disappear after the show as well. Anyone can say these things. I hope that is not the case, but even if it is, I feel Rakhi should not be with a man like that.”