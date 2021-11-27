Bigg Boss 15’s Vishal Kotian on Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Karan Kundrra acted like that villain from Maine Pyaar Kiya’

Vishal Kotian, who was evicted from the ongoing show Bigg Boss 15 on Thursday, has now said that he and Tejasswi Praskash shared a good bond of friendship, adding that Karan Kundrra behaved like the ‘villain’ from Salman Khan’s 1989 film Main Pyar Kiya, who claimed a boy and a girl can never be friends.

Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian shared a good rapport while inside the Bigg Boss house. Along with Jay Bhanushali, who was also evicted on Thursday, they called themselves the Jai-Veeru-Basanti trio. Tejasswi was the Basanti in the group.

Vishal told Zoom in an interview, “Between me and Tejasswi, it was a real friendship. Ek ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte ye baat ko maine mita dia hai. They can be really good friends. So maybe Karan Kundrra acted like that villain from Maine Pyar Kiya who said ek ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte (A boy and a girl cannot be friends).”

In the 1989 film, Mohnish Behl played the villain that Vishal was referring to. Mohnish famously said the line ‘ek ladka aur ek ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte (a boy and a girl cannot ever be friends)’ to Bhagyashree and Salman Khan before they realised their feelings for each other in the film Maine Pyar Kiya.

“Talking about Karan and Tejasswi, Karan never spoke about me on my face. I came to know that he is jealous after I came out. I was surprised. And if Karan Kundrra can get jealous of me then there is something really amazing about me,” he added.

Vishal Kotian stepped out of Salman Khan's show, Bigg Boss 15, on Thursday's episode. Along with him, Jay Bhanushali and wild card contestant Neha Bhasin were also evicted from the ongoing reality show.

The show also witnessed new entries on the same day - three former contestants from previous seasons of Bigg Boss came to the Bigg Boss 15 house. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant made their entries on the show as VIPs. Rakhi Sawant was also accompanied by her husband, Ritesh.