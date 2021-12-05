Bigg Boss 15: Sara Ali Khan says Karan Kundrra is ‘weakest player’ in the house, calls him out for ‘playing it safe’

Sara Ali Khan, who was in the Bigg Boss 15 house for Sunday’s Weekend ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, called Karan Kundrra the ‘weakest player’ in the house. Sara visited the sets of the reality show as a guest and was promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re. On Saturday's episode, Salman Khan scolded Karan for being violent inside the house.

In a promotional video, Sara Ali Khan entered the house holding a camera on a selfie stick and announced, “Namaste darshako and namaste ghrihwasis. Jaisa ki aap dekh sakte hain, Sara aa gayi hai Bigg Boss ke pe aur Sara ke peeche aa gaye hain saare log (Greetings, contestants and audiences. As you can see, Sara is inside the Bigg Boss house and everyone is behind her).”

Sara also conducted a few tasks in the house. For one of these, participants were asked to answer questions by picking between two co-contestants. Participants were supposed to pull a lever, resulting in a cake being smashed in the face of the person they choose. For the task, Karan Kundrra had to choose between Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz. Sara asked Karan, “Kise finale me nahi dekhte (Whom do you not see in the finale)?” He chose Tejasswi.

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz on Bigg Boss 15.

Sara Ali Khan then asked who was a weak player and Karan chose both of them. Sara was quick to respond with, “What a safe player you are! Sabse kamzor to aap ho, aapo apna muh maar do isme (You are the weakest player, you should smash the cake on your face).”

Rakhi Sawant was also asked to name the person who is not a competition for her - Shamita Shetty or Rajiv Adatia. She chose Rajiv Adatia. Rakhi also named Shamita Shetty as ‘dedh shana (over smart)’. Upon her turn, Shamita Shetty chose Nishant Bhat as the unfair player over Pratik Sehajpal. She also said, “Kabhi kabhaar inki reasoning mujhe samajh me nahi aati hai (I do not understand his reasoning at times).”

Sara also announced a lavani dance competition between Rakhi Sawant and Tejasswi Prakash. Both contestants gave their best, leaving everyone impressed. Sara also shook a leg as the songs played.