Karan Kundrra gets a thrashing from Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15, host says his good sense goes ‘ghaas charne’ sometimes

Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan scolded Karan Kundrra for his violent behaviour on the show and also threw a challenge, asking if he would dare to push him, just the way he did with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

In a promo for Saturday’s Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, the host can be seen schooling Karan Kundrra. “Karan, beech beech me aapki akal kaha ghaas charne jaati hai? Aapke paas jab shabd nahi hote hain tab aap haath pair chalane par utar aate ho (Karan, what happens to your good sense at times? When you do not find words to respond with, you start getting physical).”

He scolded Karan some more and then added, “Mai andar aa jaun, ghar ke andar? Mujhe utha ke patak kar dikhao (I will come inside the house. I dare you to pick me and slam me down).”

Karan Kundrra has had two ugly fights with Pratik Sehajpal over the past few days. Salman Khan had scolded Karan after the first incident as well. Karan had attacked Pratik violently earlier.

In another incident this week, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal fought when the latter intervened during a scuffle between Karan and Nishant Bhat. Pratik claimed that Karan hit him. Karan and Tejasswi Prakash, however, told Pratik that it was not intentional. Later, Pratik was seen breaking down over the fight.

In the promo for Saturday’s episode, Salman Khan was also seen dancing and cracking jokes with Sara Ali Khan who appeared on the show as a guest. Salman also performed one of Sara’s famous knock-knock jokes.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan bashes Shamita Shetty after her fight with Abhijit Bichukale, says ‘laanat hai’

Currently, Bigg Boss 15 house has Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia and Nishant Bhat competing for the winner's trophy. The show also has a few contestants from earlier seasons -Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh playing the game as VIPs.