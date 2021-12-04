Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan bashes Shamita Shetty after her fight with Abhijit Bichukale, says ‘laanat hai’

Salman Khan will be seen scolding Shamita Shetty on Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15. After her fight with Abhijit Bichukale, Shamita’s statements infuriated Salman Khan and he could not control his anger.

In a promotional video for Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon was seen visiting her Andaz Apna Apna co-star. Raveena asked the contestants to name one ‘gunehgaar’ in the house.

Rashami Desai named Abhijit Bichukale and said, “Inhone do baar Shamita Shetty ko pair ki jooti bataya hai (He has disrespected Shamita Shetty twice).” Shamita then added, “He called me pair ki jooti (of low stature), he said words like k***** .”

Abhijit Bichukale was angry at the allegation. He got up and started yelling and abusing Shamita Shetty. He also said, “The show may go to hell,” as he walked out of the room. Rajiv Adatia and all the other housemates were shocked at Abhijit’s reaction.

Salman then intervened and told Shamita that Abhijit did not use the word k*****. Shamita then told him, “But he has called me pair ki jooti."

Salman Khan got angry and shouted, asking everyone to calm down. He then scolded Shamita Shetty and she responded with, “Why is he here?” He then asked her, “Will you become one if he is calling you names?” An infuriated Salman Khan told Shamita, “You just said ‘why is he here’. That is not correct Shamita. Laanat hai (shame on you).”

Also read: Pratik Sehajpal’s sister reacts as Neha Bhasin asks her to ‘put a leash on’ him

Abhijit Bichukale, a former Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 contestant, entered Bigg Boss 15 house as a VIP. Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are also on the show as VIPs.