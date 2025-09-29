Bigg Boss Kannada 12 final list of contestants: Cockroach Sudhi, Dog Satish, Mallamma, and more in Kichcha Sudeep show

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 final list of contestants: Season 12 of Bigg Boss Kannada premiered on JioHotstar and Colors Kannada on 28 September. Kichcha Sudeep returned as the host of the reality TV show, which this year runs on the theme of Onti vs. Jenti (solo vs. duo). This year, the housemates entered the Bigg Boss house either as a solo player or a duo, based on audience votes. Check out the full and final list of contestants on the show, featuring everyone from actors to influencers: Bigg Boss Kannada 12 final list of contestants: Kichcha Sudeep hosts the reality TV show.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 contestant list

Cockroach Sudhi: Cockroach Sudhi is a Kannada actor known for playing villainous roles. He rose to fame after playing a character named Cockroach in the 2018 film Tagaru, earning him the moniker.

Raashika Shetty: Raashika Shetty is an actor who is known for playing Manada Kadalu this year in a film co-starring Sumukha and Anjali Anish.

Malu Nipanal: Malu Nipanal is a singer who gained fame on social media after his song Na Driver went viral.

Spandana Somanna: Spandana Somanna is a model who is known for her stint in some Kannada TV shows.

Mallamma, aka Matina Malli: Mallamma is a social media influencer known for her humorous, talkative nature and for showcasing her rural life.

Manju Bhashini: Manju Bhashini is a veteran actor known for acting in Kannada TV shows, including the popular 90s show Silly Lalli.

Karibasappa: Karibasappa is also a social media influencer known for his bodybuilding content.

Kavya Shaiva: Kavya Shaiva is an actor who has predominantly worked in Kannada shows and is famous for her role in Kothalavadi.

Gilli Nata: Gilli Nata is making his reality TV debut with BB Kannada. He is a comedian known for his humorous roles.

Jhanvi R: Jhanvi R is a TV anchor who has hosted numerous TV shows and is making her reality TV debut.

Dhruvant (Charith Balappa): Dhruvant is an actor best known for his role in the TV show Muddu Lakshmi.

Chandraprabha: Chandraprabha is an influencer who recently went viral for his plastering videos. His wife described him as ‘violent’.

Dhanush Gowda: Dhanush is also a TV actor, best known for his role in the show Geeta. His co-star, Bhavya Gowda, appeared on the show last season.

Dog Satish: Satish S, better known on social media as Dog Satish, is known for his lifestyle content and for raising canines.

Ashwini: Ashwini is a TV actor best known for her role in Muddu Lakshmi, like Dhruvant.

Ashwini Gowda: Interestingly, there’s another Ashwini in the house, known for her roles in Kannada cinema and television. She is also known for pro-Kannada activism.

Abhishek Shrikanth: TV actor Abhishek Shrikanth’s claim to fame is the show Vadhu.

Rakshitha Shetty: Rakshitha Shetty is a social media influencer known for her conversational content.

RJ Amit Pawar: RJ Amit Pawar is a former radio jockey and content creator from Bengaluru. He holds a good social media following and has hosted various shows.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Kannada 12

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 premiered at 6 PM on Colors Kannada and JioHotstar on 28 September. The next episode will air on 29 September. New episodes will air every weekday night at 9:30 PM on the TV show and OTT platform. During the weekends, the show will air at 9 PM on Kannada GEC.