Kichcha Sudeep returns for 4 more seasons of Bigg Boss Kannada after quitting; had this issue with organisers

Actor Kichcha Sudeep shocked fans last year when he announced that Season 11 of Bigg Boss Kannada would be his last. Fans were heartbroken and surprised, but the actor made it clear that it was time for him to move on. However, ahead of Season 12’s announcement, the actor announced that he is back as host for four more seasons. Kichcha Sudeep has been the host of Bigg Boss Kannada since it was launched in 2013.

Kichcha Sudeep back for 4 more seasons of Bigg Boss Kannada

The organisers of the reality show that airs on Colours Kannada announced Sudeep’s return to the show at a press conference on Monday. They also announced that the actor will host Bigg Boss Kannada for four more seasons. “The show must go on. We need to think from the perspective of the fans who love me as the host of the show,” said Sudeep. He also stated that he sensed honesty in the way he was convinced to come back.

Recently, there were reports that Sudeep had conditions for returning to the show, including being given a choice about the contestants. However, he clarified that it was not his issue with the organisers. “Bigg Boss needs all kinds of characters. My only demand to the organisers was that they must have a clear idea behind picking contestants. As a host, I shouldn’t stress myself about certain participants while I ignore the rest,” he said.

Kichcha Sudeep’s past issues with Bigg Boss Kannada organisers

Sudeep has been the host of Bigg Boss Kannada since its first season premiered in 2013. He has also been the host of Bigg Boss Kannada mini season in 2021 and Bigg Boss Kannada OTT in 2022. Without revealing why he was quitting, the actor wrote in a statement in October last year, “This will be my last season as a host for BBK, and I truly believe that my decision will be respected by my colors and all those who have followed BB all these years.”

At the press meet, Sudeep clarified what his issue was with the organisers, stating that he never had any problems with the local management. But he did have an issue with how the Kannada version of Bigg Boss was being treated versus other languages. He also stated that he had around 12 meetings with the team to iron out kinks, under the condition that he can choose the date the show goes on floors.

“They wanted it to start at a certain date, and I have requested them to push it ahead by 3-4 weeks, as I am committed to trying and ensuring that I have a film release in 2025. Billa Ranga Baashaa is ongoing and another project will be announced shortly,” explained Sudeep.

Sudeep has teamed up with director Anup Bhandari again after their 2022 film Vikrant Rona for Billa Ranga Baasha. The film is touted to be a futuristic action drama produced by Primeshow Entertainment, the producers of HanuMan.