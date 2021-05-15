Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 to be extended by 2 more weeks, finale in June: report
Mohanlal has returned as the host of the show for the third time in a row.
Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 to be extended by 2 more weeks, finale in June: report

  • Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is getting an extension. The reality TV show which premiered on February 14, will now reportedly end in June.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 05:59 PM IST

The third season of the reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam, which is currently being aired, will be extended by two more weeks, as per a report. The Mohanlal-hosted show, which has completed 89 days so far, will now be wrapped up when it completes 114 days.

The third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam premiered on February 14 with 14 contestants entering the house. After multiple eliminations and a few wild card entries, nine people are currently left in the house competing for the coveted trophy and a cash prize.

A Pinkvilla report claimed that the decision to extend the show by a couple of weeks was taken because of sudden surge in the Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

Kerala is one of the more severely affected states and the makers of the show had decided to extend the contestants' stay inside the house to curb the spread of the virus, it said.

The logo for the current season of the show was unveiled in January by actor Tovino Thomas. Mohanlal has returned as the host of the show for the third time in a row.

Last year, the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam got cancelled on the 75th day due to the coronavirus pandemic. From Rajith Kumar to Fukru, the show featured 23 contestants from different walks of life.


