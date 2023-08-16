Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav says ‘I Love U’ to Alia Bhatt after her Instagram shoutout

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt was asked during an Instagram ‘Ask Me Anything’ session what she would like to say to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Given her sister Pooja Bhatt lost out to Elvish in the finale on Monday, Alia had a fairly sweet message for Elvish. (Also Read: Amid backlash for the lipstick remark, Alia Bhatt says she can be her ‘most authentic self’ with Ranbir Kapoor)

Alia's message for Elvish

Elvish Yadav and Alia Bhatt have a sweet exchange on Instagram Stories

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During Alia's AMA session on Instagram Stories, a fan asked her, “Elvish Yadav ke bare mein kuchh ho jaye” (Say something about Elvish Yadav). Alia responded with a shoutout, “Systummm (two red heart emojis).”

Elvish was quick to respond to Alia on his Instagram Stories. He shared a screenshot of Alia's Story and wrote, “I LOVE U (three heart emojis).”

Elvish Yadav and Alia Bhatt's Instagram exchange

Alia on Bigg Boss OTT 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This isn't the first time Alia has praised Elvish. She, in fact, recently called Elvish the ‘Rocky’ of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. During the promotion of Alia's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she was asked to name Rocky and Rani from the Salman Khan-hosted show. She told media in Chandigarh that Elvish Yadav has a ‘Rocky personality’ and said, “Elvish mujhe bohot naughty lagte hai. Unka jaisa woh andaaz hai, jaise woh bolta hai (Elvish is very naughty, the way he speaks), it's very entertaining. He is very funny. I like him a lot.”

But Alia was quick to add a compliment about her sister Pooja Bhatt, who was among the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2. “But I have to take my sister's name kyuki vo to humari ghar parivar ki Rani hai. The way she is (But I have to take my sister (Pooja Bhatt)'s name because she is the queen of our family. the way she is),” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Karan Johar's directorial, the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, that released in cinemas on July 28. The film has been doing well at the box office and has garnered ₹137.02 crore so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON