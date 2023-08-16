Amid backlash for the lipstick remark, Alia Bhatt says she can be her ‘most authentic self’ with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia talks about Ranbir

Alia shared a candid picture of Ranbir and her hugging on the sofa, and shared her answer on Instagram Stories. Ranbir was seen kissing Alia's forehead. When a fan asked Alia, 'Best thing about Ranbir Kapoor?' she replied, “He's my happy place cause I can be my truest most authentic self with him (two sun emojis).”

This response arrived shortly after the mixed reaction of many to Alia's recent makeup routine video. In the tutorial, Alia explained why she likes to wipe the lipstick off her lips because she wants the faded look. She also explains, “Because one thing my husband…when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well… he would be like ‘wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural colour of my lips.” The bit went viral on social media where many people called his behaviour a 'red flag.'

Meanwhile, when a fan asked Alia about her current Instagram profile picture and whether it was Ranbir who clicked it, Alia replied with another picture from the same location and added, "Yes!!! Even this one.. he's my most fav photographer.. EVER!!"

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022. They started seeing each other while working together on the sets of Brahmastra and dated for years before finally taking the plunge. Alia gave birth to daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Netflix's Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It marked her first Hollywood film. Her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is running successfully in theatres. Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, with Shraddha Kapoor. He has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal set for release this December.

