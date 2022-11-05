Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan 'exposes' Gautam Singh Vig in front of Soundarya Sharma, she confronts him in tears. Watch

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 sees a lot of drama inside the house. Host Salman Khan takes charge on Fridays and Saturdays to talk to the contestants about their week and also clear some airs. This weekend, he will be telling Soundarya Sharma some harsh truths about fellow housemate Gautam Singh Vig, who she considers a friend. Soundarya later breaks down as she confronts Gautam about the video Salman shows her. Also read: Gauahar Khan defends Soundarya Sharma, Gautam against ‘sick‘ accusations from other contestants on Bigg Boss 16

On Saturday, the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss shared a promo of the upcoming episode on the platform. The video’s caption talked about Salman ‘exposing’ Gautam in front of Soundarya. The video opens with Salman telling Soundarya in Hindi, “I want to show you something, Soundarya.” The video then shows some footage from inside the Bigg Boss House where Gautam is sitting with some other contestants who are making fun of Soundarya and calling her names. As the clip ends, Salman says to Soundarya, “The person you were defending did not stand up for you.”

The next part of the video shows how a tearful Soundarya then confronts Gautam. Fighting back tears, she screams at Gautam, “Your friends were making fun of me in front of you.” At this Gautam responds, “But I didn’t say anything,” to which Soundarya responds, “But you should have said something Gautam. Had my father been there, he would have slapped them. Meri izzat to rakh dete (you should have fought for my honour).” Gautam is rendered speechless at this.

This season has seen Soundarya and Gautam among the contestants getting close with some fans even ‘shipping’ them and hoping they end up together. However, this latest twist may end up harming their bond. The Shanivaar ka Vaar episode airs on Friday night. Bigg Boss 16 airs every evening on Colors TV and Voot with host Salman Khan appearing on Fridays and Saturdays.

