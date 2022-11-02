Home / Entertainment / Tv / Gauahar Khan defends Soundarya Sharma, Gautam against ‘sick‘ accusations from other contestants on Bigg Boss 16

Gauahar Khan defends Soundarya Sharma, Gautam against ‘sick‘ accusations from other contestants on Bigg Boss 16

Published on Nov 02, 2022 09:27 PM IST

Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has reacted to the new promo video of Bigg Boss 16. She slammed the show for attacking people's ‘personal choice.' Fans feel it's the makers of the show who are responsible.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Gauahar Khan reacted to the new promo of Bigg Boss Season 16 in her latest tweet. Gauahar was the winner of the show in 2013. The promo shows Bigg Boss house turned into a courtroom for the participants. Also read: Bigg Boss 16 fans find a new favourite in Soundarya Sharma

In the video, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is seen as a lawyer as allegations against Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig's relationship are raised. Their relationship is called ‘fake’ as Tina Datta and Archana Gautam call their bond ‘unreal.’ Gautam defends himself and says, “Jo meri feelings hain wo hai (It’s my feelings and not anyone else’s)” Soundarya too tried to defend her bond in the video.

Reacting to the situation inside Bigg Boss house, Gauahar tweeted, “This is soooooooo bloody unfair !!!!!!!! never in the history of biggboss have two people been subjected to such attack on their personal choices. People have faked their personalities all throughout the history of BB . But to subject them to such witch-hunt by others.”

“Contestants is just sooooooooo sad ! And Sick!” added Gauahar. Bigg Boss is hosted by Salman Khan. Reacting to the actor’s post, a fan wrote, “BigBoss Creative Team is out of Creativity and New Ideas, they are just revolving this entire Season around couples. #BiggBoss16 reative Team It is not fair to target couples just because ur Host is Single.” “Trp k liye kis k personal life ko National tv me dhajiya udarhe ho . Very disgusting . Jitne bhi couples hai sab fake hai (All of these people are usign their personal life for TRP. All couples are fake here),” added another one. Someone also said, “It's not the contestants who brought the task. It's the makers.”

Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV and streams on Voot. On Fridays and Saturdays, the show is hosted by Salman Khan who appears in his Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

