Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss sends crew members inside house to get Afsana Khan out after eviction, she refuses to leave
tv

Bigg Boss sends crew members inside house to get Afsana Khan out after eviction, she refuses to leave

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Afsana Khan got evicted from the house after threatening to harm herself with a knife.
Afsana Khan evicted from Bigg Boss 15.
Published on Nov 12, 2021 02:55 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Bigg Boss 15, contestant Afsana Khan was asked to leave the house. Afsana's eviction comes after she picked up a knife and seemingly threatened to harm herself with it.

Afsana's fight started with Rajiv Adatia during the task to get into the VIP race to the finale. She first threatens Rajiv that she would lift her shirt up if Rajiv came close to her. Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal try to calm her down but she did not listen to anyone.

RELATED STORIES

Afsana said that Shamita Shetty has turned Rajiv against her and called her (Shamita) fake and 'mental'. Shamita said that Afsana has gone "mental" and has 'lost the plot'. Afsana shouted at her, “Aap mujhe mental nahi bol sakti (You can't call me mental)." Afsana threw a chair, water bottle and threatened to harm herself. She shouted, “Mein marr jaungi yahan aaj (I will die here today)." Then picked up a knife, which Umar Riaz tried to take away from her but she grabbed it again. 

Read More: Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia cries after Afsana Khan body shames him, he says 'think a little and talk'

After the incident, Bigg Boss called Afsana inside the confession room and provided her with a doctor for her anxiety. He announced that Afsana has to leave the show for threatening to harm herself and others in the house. Afsana refused to leave the house. Bigg Boss sent crew members to bring her out. Afsana kept refusing to go out by saying, “Nahi mein nahi ja sakti yeh muh le ke apna. Mere ghar mein 10 log hain mein yahan unki bezzati karwane nahi aayi hun. Mein Shamita ke bhai (Rajiv) ko le ke jaungi" (I cannot go from here like this. I have 10 people at home, I cannot dishonour them like this. If I will go, I will take Rajiv also.) 

After the incident, Bigg Boss fans are now slamming Shamita for provoking Afsana. One Twitter user said, “Afsana Khan Was Instigated By Shamita, Vishal.” While another one wrote, “Actually this is true. Celebrities are given an upper hand. Shamita thinks they are in their own house with his brother Rajiv. I know Afsana has issues with his anger and panic things."

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss bigg boss ott bigg boss 15 shamita shetty
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif teases Rani over marriage with Aditya Chopra

5

Rahul wishes Disha on birthday with glimpses of their Gulmarg vacation. See pics

KBC 13: Can you answer this 50 lakh question that Jayshreeba Gohil couldn't?

Salman, Ranveer, Aayush turn horses for kids on The Big Picture. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP