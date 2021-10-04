Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss Tamil 5 launched, 18 contestants enter the show
tv

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 launched, 18 contestants enter the show

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Bigg Boss Tamil was launched on Sunday. 
By Haricharan Pudipeddi

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil went on air on Sunday. Actor Kamal Haasan returned as the host of the show for the fifth time in a row. After giving the audience a virtual tour of the lavish house, Kamal welcomed 18 contestants to the show.

After weeks of speculations, the final 18 contestants who entered the house are Isai Vani, Madhumita, Namitha Marimuthu, Abishek Raja, Priyanka Deshpande, Abhinay Vaddi, Pavni, Chinna Ponnu, Nadia Chang, Varun, Imman Annachi, Suruthi, Akshara Reddy, Iykki Berry, Thamarai Selvi, Cibi, Raju and Niroop.

Bigg Boss Tamil contestants.
Bigg Boss Tamil contestants.
RELATED STORIES

Ranging from actors and TV hosts to singers and mimicry artists, the reality show kicked off in style, with several performances, glitz and glamour. The house even celebrated the birthday of popular Yotuber and movie reviewer Abishek Raja.

All the contestants underwent a mandatory quarantine period due to Covid-19 protocol.

This is the first time that Bigg Boss Tamil features a transwoman contestant. Namitha Marimuthu is a popular model. Last year, she represented India and won the Miss Trans Star International, a beauty pageant for transgender women. Namitha made her acting debut with Tamil film Nadodigal 2.

This year, the Bigg Boss house features an underground jail. Kamal Haasan introduced the new version of the house to the audience.

When the show was launched in 2017 with Haasan as its host, it attracted the wrath of some fringe groups who were against the show, citing that it affects Tamil culture.

Soon after the protests, Haasan said in a media interaction that Bigg Boss is as necessary as the sport of Cricket in India. “I’m not answerable to the people who filed the complaint. I’m not worried about the case. I have immense faith in law and in our government. I don’t think Bigg Boss is tarnishing Tamil culture. I have done kissing scenes in the past. Perhaps, they are seeking my arrest late.” He went on to add that the fringe group hasn’t watched any similar shows that are being aired for over a decade on Indian television.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss tamil season kamal haasan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

TMKOC's Ghanashyam was in immense pain, couldn't drink water: Tanmay Vekaria

5

Kangana Ranaut's pictures from Tejas. See them all here

Bigg Boss 15: Jay says John Cena will vote for Umar Riaz because of Asim, watch

Ghanshyam Nayak, Nattu Kaka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, dies
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP