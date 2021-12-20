Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss Telugu 5: VJ Sunny wins show, receives 50 lakh; Shanmukh Jaswanth becomes first runner up

Published on Dec 20, 2021 08:30 AM IST
VJ Sunny won Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 and along with the trophy received a sum of 50 lakh and a house worth 25 lakh. Shanmukh Jaswanth became the first runner up. Singer Sreerama Chandra was one of the three finalists on the show.

In pictures shared by Star Maa's official Twitter handle on Sunday night, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 host Nagarjuna Akkineni was seen announcing VJ Sunny as the winner. He also gave Sunny the trophy.

In the show, Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya and Nani made an appearance. Shriya Saran also performed on several Telugu songs.

The show also had Shyam Singha Roy cast Nani, Sai Pallavi and Kirthi Shetty visiting the sets. Rashmika Mandanna, Devi Sri Prasad and Pushpa director Sukumar were also the guests on the show.

Earlier in the evening, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and filmmaker SS Rajamouli also made an appearance during the show's grand finale. Taking to Twitter, Star Maa shared a video in which Alia also said 'Dhabidi Dhibide'. It is a dialogue from Simha, a film by Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Bigg Boss Season 1 was hosted by Jr NTR while Season 2 had Nani as the host. Nagarjuna continued as a host from Season 3. The show premiered earlier this year in September.

Nagarjuna had then said in a statement, “The last few months have been tough and challenging for everyone and with this show, our endeavour is to bring joy and happiness in the lives of our fans with best-in-class entertainment. As an artist, I am looking forward to representing and bringing forward the true feelings of the contestants so that the viewers can understand them better. I am happy to be a part of a show that is fulfilling; entertaining every member of the family.”

The 18 contestants of the show were Siri Hanumanth, Anchor Ravi, Vishwa, Sarayu, Nataraj, Anee, Lobo, Maanas Nagulapalli, Umadevi, Jessie, Priyanka Singh, VJ Sunny, RJ Kajal, Shanmukh, Priya, Shwetha Varma, Sreerama Chandra, Lahari Shari and Hamida.

