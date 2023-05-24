Brett Lee posts pic with Kapil Sharma, promises to share his ‘Sydney Beer’ next time

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee will soon be seen on the popular comedy TV show The Kapil Sharma Show. The cricketer has posted a picture with Kapil Sharma, from his visit, and also promised to share his “Sydney beer” the next time they meet. (Also read: Mandakini recalls rumour that her father shot her, people asked if she was okay)

Kapil Sharma and Brett Lee pose together.

Sharing the picture, Brett Lee wrote, "Great to see you today @KapilSharmaK9 ! Had a great time filming with you." Kapil was quick to respond with, "It was a pleasure to have you back on our show sir, was great fun, I love your humor, you n @henrygayle made it super funny with your presence, thank you love and best wishes always."

Responding to Kapil's post, Brett Lee wrote, "See you again soon mate. As promised next time I’ll have my @SydneyBeerCo with me."

Fans were happy to see the posts online. One of them wrote, “Wow, Binga, I can't wait to see you on the Kapil sharma show for the 2nd time. I enjoyed that episode as well when you came to Kapil's show to promote your movie..”

A Kapil Sharma fan also wrote, “Brettlee se jyada English bol di (That's way more English than Brett Leel), so proud of you.” During his act on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil often makes fun of his own English and claims that he does not know the language well enough. Another one commented, “English kaise Sikhi, Kripa gyani de (Please enlighten us on how did you learn all that English).”

One even claimed: "Shi shi btao ye Google se translate karke likha haina (Tell us the truth. You used Google Translate, right)?

A few fans of the show also demanded that Gutthi (Sunil Grover's character from the show) be brought back. “We miss Gutthi paaji.”

After a brilliant career in active sports, Brett Lee announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January 2015. Ever since, he works as a sports commentator and has also worked in Hindi films such as UnIndian. The bilingual film was directed by Anupam Sharma and featured Tannishtha Chatterjee alongside Brett Lee.

