Bride-to-be Payal Rohatgi shows off her mehendi in new pictures ahead of wedding with Sangram Singh

Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi kickstarted her pre-wedding festivities as she is ready to finally tie the knot with her fiancé Sangram Singh. She hosted a mehendi ceremony on Wednesday at her residence and pictures have now surfaced on the internet. Payal and Sangram will be getting married on July 9 at an intimate ceremony in Agra. (Also read: Payal Rohatgi says she will invite Kangana Ranaut to her wedding reception)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures, Payal is seen wearing a bright pink and orange salwar suit with bandhani designs all over it. While she flashed a big smile for the camera, she also radiated a bridal glow in her fresh makeup look. She also flaunted her henna-decorated hands and feet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Payal and Sangram Singh have been together for 12 years; they got engaged in 2014. In May, Sangram shared their wedding plans in an interview. “We were planning to host our wedding in Rajasthan or Payal’s hometown, Ahmedabad. However, we have locked Agra as the venue. It’s convenient for everyone, including my family in my hometown, Rohtak (Haryana). They will take around four hours to reach the destination,” he told ETimes. Post their wedding, Payal and Sangram will be hosting a reception party on July 14, in Delhi.

Payal was last seen in the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. She was one of the finalists in the show. The show was won by comedian Munawar Faruqui, after he received more than 18 lakh votes. Lock Upp was backed by Ekta Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Payal and Munawar, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma, Prince Narula, and Chetan Hansraj were also a part of the realtiy show as contestants. All of them competed against each other.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON