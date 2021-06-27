Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor to feature in thriller I Heart Murder
hollywood

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor to feature in thriller I Heart Murder

Phoebe Dynevor, who will reprise her role of Daphne Bridgerton in the second season of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, will star in a film called I Heart Murder for Sony Pictures.
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Phoebe Dynevor will soon commence work on Bridgerton.(Instagram)

Bridgerton breakout star Phoebe Dynevor is set to headline the feature I Heart Murder, a thriller from Sony Pictures.

Sources told Deadline that Phoebe Dynevor will star in the film to be directed by Matt Spicer, known for Ingrid Goes West. Matt Spicer has co-written the screenplay with Tom O'Donnell.

Academy Award winner Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher's Red Wagon Entertainment will produce the film which is billed as a female-driven thriller. Maia Eyre is overseeing for the studio. Other details on the plot are currently under wraps.

Also read: When Neena Gupta told Masaba Gupta why she can't become an actor: 'Jis tarah tumhara shakal hai...'

Phoebe will next reprise her role of Daphne Bridgerton in the second season of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, which is currently in production.

The actor also recently completed filming Sky Cinema's Original movie The Colour Room, opposite Matthew Goode.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
netflix american tv

Related Stories

hollywood

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted enjoying romantic date night in Los Angeles

PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 08:50 PM IST
bollywood

When Simi Garewal and Subhash Ghai had a harsh argument on the sets of Karz: 'She left the set'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 08:28 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts

Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you

Viral clip shows woman scooping out bees from washing machine with bare hands

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP