Caroline Manzo vows to ‘never, never, never’ return to Real Housewives franchise. Here's why

Caroline Manzo recently announced that she is done with 'The Real Housewives' franchise for good. The former reality star spoke out about her decision on the podcast Two T’s in a Pod, hosted by Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. Manzo cited a "traumatic" incident with fellow cast member Brandi Glanville while filming the spinoff 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' as the reason for her departure.

According to Manzo, she has not spoken to Glanville since the incident, and the investigation into the alleged sexual assault allegations has been closed. However, Glanville recently spoke out on Twitter, claiming that she was set up and punished for bringing the party just like she was asked to do.

The drama surrounding the incident has left Manzo feeling "very traumatized." She went on to say that she would "never, never, never" return to the franchise or another girls' trip again. Despite this, Manzo admitted that there was one way she could be persuaded to return, but it would have to be financially irresponsible for her to turn down.

Fans of the show are shocked and disappointed by Manzo's decision, as she has been a staple on the franchise for years. Many are wondering if this is the end of the road for the beloved star, or if there's a chance she could change her mind in the future.

In the meantime, viewers are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the investigation and hoping for a resolution that will provide closure for all parties involved. Only time will tell what the future holds for 'The Real Housewives' franchise and its stars.

