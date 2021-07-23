Life teaches us something every day and then there are Gurus, who teach us the rest. Going through these unprecedented times in our lives, celebs take a moment to share their learnings in the last 15 months and talk about their experiences. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, they express their gratitude!

Celebs celebrate life lessons this Guru Purnima!

Shweta Tiwari

This pandemic has taught me how simple things in life should not be taken for granted. One can be happy even with basics. Humans have created the need for excess which is never ending and due to the pandemic we learnt to live our lives with basic necessities. It was a huge blow to many but it also made each one of us realise a lot about life. The value of home and being with loved ones has increased ten folds for me, staying together under one roof for days, made me realise how respecting everyone’s space is important and so is finding happiness and contentment in small things. One doesn’t need to spend money recklessly to get a good life. Simple living and high thinking is what I’ve learnt in the last 15 months.

Celebs celebrate life lessons this Guru Purnima!

Karan Patel

The last year has been extremely trying on all of us and I have learnt the importance of family and friends, who have been there in the true sense. I have learnt to experience the little joys of life and how to appreciate every small thing that comes my way. People have been craving for three meals a day, a bed to sleep on, a roof above their heads and their family as the pandemic has taken so much away from so many people. I consider myself blessed to be healthy, working and happy. There’s not one particular person who’s been a Guru but a number of people. I’ve learnt a lot from my house help to the friends I hang out with everyone, and above all, my daughter Mehr. She’s taught me to enjoy the small pleasures in life, to wake up with a smile, and how having a good day is enough.

Celebs celebrate life lessons this Guru Purnima!

Tina Datta

My Yoga Guru Brent Goble has been my biggest inspiration and teacher. He taught me to have patience in life and the importance of meditation. He gave me an insight into how Yoga helps sync the mind and body and that we should always listen to our body and treat ourselves with love. There were times I would get frustrated when I was not able to do a certain asana and he would calm me. He made me understand that every body works differently, and we should give it time, and when we do that, everything just falls into place.

Celebs celebrate life lessons this Guru Purnima!

Sharad Malhotra

The one person who’s like a Guru to me is Astrologer Anant Patwa whom I know since many years, he has given me unconditional love, affection and guidance from time to time , he is always one call away. sometimes I take his advice even in decision making. He’s a good listener too and just even taking his guidance is like a therapy. He is very honest and straight forward in his approach.

Celebs celebrate life lessons this Guru Purnima!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

The pandemic has been the greatest teacher of all. It’s only human to always want more but the last year and a half has taught us to value people around us and be thankful for whatever little we have. For Guru Purnima, I would like to thank God for the work that came my way as it rejuvenated me.