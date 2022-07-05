Charu Asopa celebrates daughter Ziana's birthday with family and without husband Rajeev Sen. Watch

Actor Charu Asopa shared a video on her YouTube channel on Monday. In the video, a happy Charu is seen celebrating her daughter Ziana's 8 month-birthday. Charu recorded the video from her brother, Chetan's home in Bhilwara. Charu is going through a separation from actor-husband Rajeev Sen. Rajeev is the younger brother of actor Sushmita Sen. Also Read: Charu Asopa says she's given Rajeev Sen enough chances, wants divorce

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, a happy Charu is seen talking about how she loves her sister-in-law's handmade tea and then they later go for a walk with Ziana. Charu also recalled the time when she was doing two shows- Mere Angne Mein and Tashn-e-Ishq at the same time. Her brother said that the actor used to sleep while traveling from one set to another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another part of the video, Charu's father said, “All that we are today is because of Charu.” Chetan also reveals that Charu paid his and their sister Chintan's fees by the salary of her first show Palampur Express. At the end of the video, everyone was seen playing with Ziana.

Charu got married to Rajeev Sen in 2019 but soon after their marriage, rumours of their divorce started floating in. Last month, in an interview with Delhi Times' Charu, talked about her separation. She said, “Everyone knows that we have been having problems in our marriage for the past three years, since the time we tied the knot. But I kept giving him chances. Earlier, it was for me and then for our daughter, Ziana. Par woh ek chance dete dete teen saal kab nikal gaye mujhe kuch pata nahi chala (But I don't know how giving yet another chance led to three years of this). He has trust issues and I can't take it anymore. I sent him a simple notice asking for an amicable separation, as there is nothing left in our relationship. I want to part ways because I don't want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment. I don't want her to see people hurling abuses at each other."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charu has appeared in television shows such as, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON