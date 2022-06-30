Charu Asopa says she's given Rajeev Sen enough chances, wants divorce; he says she hid her first marriage from him

Actors Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen started facing problems in their marriage almost as soon as they tied the knot in 2019. While they separated from each other briefly during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, they are now headed toward divorce. (Also read: Charu Asopa shares cryptic post amid rumours of tiff with Rajeev Sen)

Charu says that she has given enough chances to her husband and wishes for an amicable divorce now. However, Rajeev Sen has accused her of hiding about her first marriage from him.

Charu, who shares daughter Ziana with Rajeev, says there is ‘nothing left’ in their marriage anymore. “Everyone knows that we have been having problems in our marriage for the past three years, since the time we tied the knot. But I kept giving him chances. Earlier, it was for me and then for our daughter, Ziana. Par woh ek chance dete dete teen saal kab nikal gaye mujhe kuch pata nahi chala (But I don't know how giving yet another chance led to three years of this). He has trust issues and I can't take it anymore. I sent him a simple notice asking for an amicable separation, as there is nothing left in our relationship. I want to part ways because I don't want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment. I don't want her to see people hurling abuses at each other,” she said in an interview with Delhi Times.

Among Charu's grouses against Rajeev is that he doesn't allow her to post her daughter's pictures on social media. He believes Ziana will catch the evil-eye, a ‘superstition’ that Charu doesn't believe in. She also added that her mother and sister support Rajeev and not her in the matter. Charu also mentioned that he had to leave work because Rajeev would not approve of it and that he is ‘never available’ for his family. She also said that Rajeev accuses her of hiding about her first marriage from him when he already knew about it.

Rajeev, on the contrary, says ‘no one knew about it'. “Practically no one, barring those from her hometown, Bikaner (Rajasthan), knew about her first marriage. It was clearly a secret loop hidden from all of us. So, this came as a shock to me, and it shook me up badly. Three years of marriage and I had no clue. I understand it was her past but she should have at least told me and I would have accepted it with respect,” he said to same publication.

Rajeev also refuted allegations of being an absentee father. He added that Charu gives him all the importance on their holidays but calls him unavailable as soon as they end. He said, “Also, I think in today's day and age, it will be foolish of anybody to trust someone blindly. The world is changing, and it only understands the language of money."

Rajeev is the younger brother of actor Sushmita Sen.

