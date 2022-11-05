Charu Asopa clarifies her video with Karan Mehra was work-related after Rajeev Sen alleges affair

Actor Charu Asopa has said that her video with Karan Mehra was work-related and her estranged husband Rajeev Sen did an unethical thing when he dragged Karan's name in the public spat that they have been involved in as they accuse each other of cheating. (Also read| ‘Sushmita Sen has never told us to work it out’: Charu Asopa)

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rajeev had claimed that Charu had an affair with Karan Mehra. In the HT interview, Rajeev had said that Charu made a ‘romantic reel’ with Karan. Karan has also denied the allegations and threatened to file a defamation suit against Rajeev.

Charu told ETimes in an interview that Rajeev knew that people might not believe random talk so he decided to take names. “He knows if he talks randomly, nobody will believe it so he thought of taking names, he scrolled my entire Instagram profile and found one reel with another man which was from a work event, so he accused him. The video is from an event where we both were invited for work and I was not even aware that he was also going to be a part of it.”

She added, “Only, the event was captured in a reel as it was a collaboration video and I had to tag them. Rajeev just randomly picked up his name and started talking about him. But it is ethically so wrong to drag someone’s name like this. Rajeev ne ye bahut galat kiya hai (Rajeev did a wrong thing). If I wanted I could have also dragged other’s names. But I won’t do it because I know ek ladki ke liye, how important is their character.”

Charu also said that Rajeev did an unethical thing and must not have dragged anyone else's name as they have their own battles in life. Karan is currently involved in a legal battle with his separated wife Nisha Rawal.

Three years after getting married in 2019, Charu and Rajeev announced separation earlier this year. Just a few weeks later, they came together to celebrate the birthday of their daughter Ziana and decided to give their marriage a second chance. Last month, they again announced separation and things are getting murkier as both the actors have accused each other of cheating. She has even accused him of domestic violence.

