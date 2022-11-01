Charu Asopa alleges Rajeev Sen cheated on her when she was pregnant, says she fell for his excuses: 'Entire family knew'

Actor Charu Asopa has alleged that Rajeev Sen, her estranged husband and brother of Sushmita Sen, cheated on her when she was pregnant. In a new interview, Charu said that 'entire family knew about it'. Charu also said that she trusted him and would 'buy all his excuses and fall for them'. (Also Read | Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen split again after she alleges he hit her, he denies the claim)

Charu and Rajeev Sen announced their divorce a few months ago but then decided to put it on hold for the sake of their daughter Ziana Sen. However, they are now planning to go ahead with the divorce once again. Charu announced their separation once again earlier this month.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Charu said, "After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregoan east and would return home at night around 11 pm, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 pm. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said- 'When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.' I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses."

"Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that's when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me. I shared this news with everyone, and the entire family knew about it. Whenever this would happen, I would think that I won't live here and just leave. But then somewhere I have loved him so much that I would buy all his excuses and fall for them. And then I always thought of giving him chances and starting afresh. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our fresh start," she added.

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 and announced their separation this year. After they decided to give their relationship a second chance, they shared posts featuring each other and Ziana on Instagram. However, later, Rajeev reportedly blocked Charu on Instagram and she deleted all his pictures from her social media account.

