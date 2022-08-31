Charu Asopa, estranged husband Rajeev Sen celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together amid divorce, pose for pics

Actor Charu Asopa celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her estranged husband Rajeev Sen. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, both of them shared pictures with their daughter Ziana Sen. Rajeev's mother Subhra Sen was also part of the festivity. (Also Read | Charu Asopa is bent on getting divorce despite Rajeev Sen's romantic posts)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram, Charu posted a string of photos as the family posed near an altar. In the first photo, Charu and Rajeev kissed Ziana as she smiled. In the next picture, Rajeev sat in front of the altar holding Ziana as Charu smiled and looked at them. The baby sat on Charu's lap as Rajeev smiled looking at the camera sitting next to them.

In another picture, the four of them smiled and posed for the camera. Rajeev held Charu who stood next to him in the photo. Sharing the pictures, Charu wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (folded hands emoji)."

Charu Asopa shared pictures on Instagram.

Charu posted a string of photos as the family posed near an altar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the pictures, a fan commented, "Adorable picture happy Ganesh Chaturthi." Another person said, "Good to see you together guys." "Soooo soooo happy to see you back with your family," read a comment. "So happy.. stay together always," said a fan. "Thank god you both are together again," wrote another person.

Rajeev also shared similar photos on his Instagram and wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (folded hands and red heart emojis)." He also added the hashtags--Sen family and Ganesh Chaturthi. One of the pictures showed Subhra holding Ziana in her arms. Rajeev held Ziana as Charu stood next to them in another photo.

Rajeev also shared similar photos on his Instagram.

Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "@rajeevsen9 Happy to see you and Charu again." "Wow Very Happy to see you together @rajeevsen9 @asopacharu, pls stay together always." "Sen family bless you ..... Never separate from each other...." read another comment.

Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019. They welcomed their firstborn Ziana in November last year. Recently, Charu spoke about their separation. In an interview with Times of India in August, Charu spoke about the possibility of a reconciliation with Rajeev. She had said, "Koi chamtkaar agar ho jaata hai toh pata nahi toh abhi mujhe aise koi chances nahi lag rahe (Only a miracle can save our marriage but I don’t see any possibility of it happening). I have made up my mind."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON