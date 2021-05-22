Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen expecting their first child: 'Sushmita didi is very excited'

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen has announced that he and his actor wife Charu Asopa are expecting their first child together. Rajeev took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

Rajeev shared a picture with Charu, most likely from their wedding, and gave it a simple caption. He wrote, "Happiness is on the way #weare3." Fans of the couple soon flooded the post with congratulatory messages. She is currently with at her mother's place in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Speaking about her new experience, Charu told a leading daily, "Sushmita didi is so excited. She keeps sending me voice notes and the messages she sends are amazing to hear. She is very happy and is just waiting for the baby." Adding that she was shocked to see a positive result when she did her pregnancy test at home, she said, "I was shivering when I saw those two pink lines. For sometime I was completely clueless what to do and I was sitting inside for 15-20 minutes in the bathroom. Then I went out and informed Rajeev and even he was clueless and had mixed feelings. And it was quite late at night when we discovered it, so we were confused if we should inform the family at night or in the morning. But ultimately we couldn’t control and informed the family on video calls. Everyone was shocked, surprised, excited, happy, I wish I could have recorded the reactions."

Talking about her first sonography, Charu added, "The moment I got goosebumps was when I did my first sonography in 6th week. I still get goosebumps when I recall hearing my baby’s heartbeat for the first time. Oh my god, it was magical, unbelievable. That’s the first time I realised that I have another human inside me. It’s a very different feeling and can’t be described in words."

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in 2019 but the wedding was followed by rumours of separation and she had also accused him of abandoning her during the pandemic-induced lockdown last year.

It was only in September 2020 that the couple seemed to have reconciled and celebrated their first wedding anniversary together. Both Rajeev and Charu posted videos and pictures on Instagram to mark the occasion.