Charu Asopa shares pic of daughter Ziana from hospital as she recovers from dengue: 'Had a very difficult time'

Actor Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana has been diagnosed with dengue and has been in the hospital for the past two days. Charu shared pictures of Ziana from her hospital bed and thanked the hospital for taking care of her. (Also read: Rajeev Sen says Charu Asopa is taking great care of sick daughter)

One of the pictures showed Ziana sitting on her mom's lap. One picture also showed Ziana playing and the bandage for IV drip could be seen on her hand. Charu shared the pictures and wrote, “My Instagram family, today after three days my Jaan (darling), my little Ziana is feeling better. Two days back she diagnosed with dengue and I’m so proud of my little angel . She is my brave bachha (child). She had a very difficult time last few days but now she is recovering."

She added, “A big thank you to Sparsh Hospital Bhilwara and Doctor Atul Heda. Thank you to the whole staff of Sparsh Hospital , they are taking really good care of ziana. She is still admitted in the hospital but getting better. truly doctors are angels @hedaatul.”

Charu's post.

Deepika Singh Goyal was among the first ones to respond. She wrote, "Love and blessings for both of you." Nivedita Basu also commented, “Sending blessings.” Many of her fans also showered their love and blessings for the child in the comment section.

Charu has been in news over her personal life for some time. After announcing separation from her actor-husband Rajeev Sen, she called off the divorce earlier last month. In a vlog that she had shared, Charu talked about Rajeev and her reconciliation and said, “While I was in Bhilwara. I decided to return to Mumbai and start a fresh life with my daughter Ziana. The day before court proceedings, I and Rajeev sat and talked about our problems. Many issues were resolved during the discussion. Lord Ganesha wanted us to work on our marriage for Ziana's sake.”

