Charu Asopa on reports that she has unfollowed husband Rajeev Sen on Instagram: I did not unfollow him, he blocked me

Actors Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s relationship is going through a rough patch for quite some time. The two announced separation and then after a few months, shared that they have decided to keep their marriage. Now, just a day after Karva Chauth, fresh reports surfaced that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

However, talking to HT City exclusively, Charu reveals that it is in fact Rajeev who has blocked her. “I did not unfollow him, he blocked me. He has gone to Delhi and waha jaane ke baad he just blocked me. I have no clue what he is doing or where he is,” Charu tells us.

On the question about the two working through reconciliation in their marriage, she adds, “We were indeed trying to sort it out. Humne ek chance bhi dia tha, but then I don’t think it is working.”

While Charu claims that Rajeev has blocked her, we also notice that he deleted all his social media pictures with Charu. Moreover, according to a report in an entertainment portal, Charu is again contemplating walking out of the relationship for good. “Though they came together and gave their marriage a second chance, the differences between the two seem irreconcilable. Ab dono ke beech reconciliation ki koi gunjaish hi nahi dikh rahi hai,” a source was quoted as saying.

For the unversed, it was in August 2022 when Charu had announced the news of her separation from her husband, and informed everyone that she had already sent him a legal notice in June 2022. However, the two quickly reconciled and reconnected. Just when everyone thought everything between the two was settled, their divorce reports came as a shock for their fans. Later, the couple once again had a change of heart and decided to give another chance for the sake of their daughter Ziana, who was born on November 1, last year, but the differences do not seem to be sorted yet.