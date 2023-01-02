Chhavi Mittal calls out 'insensitive remarks' as person asks if she got implants after breast cancer surgery

Actor Chhavi Mittal, who battled breast cancer last year, has called out the 'insensitivity' of a section of the people on social media platforms. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Chhavi posted several pictures, screenshots of comments about her body. Reacting to a comment that read, 'celebs are used to such comments', she wrote that they 'are humans too' and 'have emotions'. (Also Read | Chhavi Mittal flaunts breast cancer surgery scar in swimsuit pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the comments, Chhavi wrote, "Yes. This insensitivity still happens. I recently posted some vacation pics/reels from a beach and this comment got my attention. My breasts are being discussed here like a commodity. May I begin by saying that I am a breast cancer survivor and have fought very hard to keep this organ alive and well. While I completely understand the curiosity around the issue, a lil sensitivity wouldn’t hurt don’t u think? This person has gone to the extent of saying 'celebs are used to such comments'."

She continued, "Well, celebs are humans too. They have emotions like normal humans. They get cancer like normal humans. They survive or succumb like normal humans. So no. NOBODY is 'used to' such insensitive remarks about the biggest fight for survival that one fights which has physical as well as emotional repercussions lasting a lifetime."But to help women understand how a BC surgery goes… there’s lumpectomy (I had it) where they just remove the lump (not the whole breast)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chhavi also added, "There’s mastectomy, where the whole breast is taken out due to the spread of the cancer. This happens in advanced stages. (May I also put in a gentle reminder here to get yourself checked timely to avoid this). And there’s reconstruction. I had a reconstruction surgery too to make the breasts look the way they were earlier. This was done by cutting a piece of my latissimus dorsi muscle and creating a mini flap. Silicones may be opted for in case of a mastectomy. And no, I did not need silicones."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also said, “I’d like to reiterate that surviving cancer has been a life changing experience for me. This is a new life that I’m living and it’s not the same as the previous one. Its been 7 months and I still have emotional days where I cry about the discomfort that I am subjected to on a daily basis for no fault of mine. But I get by, coz its an honour to own a body that has survived all this and continues to be beautiful day in and day out.”

“Here’s to ALL CANCER SURVIVORS! #breastcancersurvivor. Also, a BIG THANKS to the people who stood up for me against such comments. I can’t tell u how much I appreciate it. Love and peace," concluded her note.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chhavi underwent surgery earlier in April last year after being diagnosed with cancer. She is best known for shows such as Bandini and the YouTube series The Better Half.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON