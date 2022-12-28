Chhavi Mittal flaunts breast cancer surgery scar in swimsuit pics

Actor Chhavi Mittal, who battled breast cancer, shared new photos of her scar. She underwent surgery earlier in April this year after being diagnosed with cancer. Ahead of the new year, she penned a note looking back at her journey in 2022, and said, “This is what I earned this year. A new life. A better one. A stronger one.” Also read: Chhavi Mittal calls out people's double standards as they object to her kissing pic with husband

In the photos, Chhavi looked happy as she posed at the beach. She wore a white swimsuit. Her surgery scar was visible on the right side of her back. Her post has received positive response from fans and friends.

Reacting to her pictures, actor Nisha Rawal commented, “Love! Tons of it.” A fan wrote, “You are beautiful inside and out! Who would even see the scar and even if they do who cares! Right!” A person also wrote, “God bless you,” A fan also said, “It's good to hear that you are doing well and I hope you realise what an amazing inspirational person you are to people who have been through similar hardships“

This is not the first time that Chhavi has revealed a glimpse of her scar. She has been sharing her cancer journey with fans on social media. She was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

Opening up about her journey, Chhavi earlier told Hindustan Times, “The reason why I share my recovery journey is because when I got cancer, everybody told me about the treatment. Nobody told me about life after cancer. I had the maximum number of questions to my doctors about life after cancer. How will my life be after cancer? It was very important for me to know that. Hence, I share my recovery journey with everybody because people should also know that life after cancer is normal. It can be as normal as you want it to be. Every cancer is not scary. Most cancers are treatable now… Early detection is the key..” She is now cancer free after completing her treatment.

Chhavi is best known for shows such as Bandini and the YouTube series The Better Half.

