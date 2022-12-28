Home / Entertainment / Tv / Chhavi Mittal flaunts breast cancer surgery scar in swimsuit pics

Chhavi Mittal flaunts breast cancer surgery scar in swimsuit pics

tv
Published on Dec 28, 2022 04:07 PM IST

Chhavi Mittal posted pictures of herself, showcasing her surgery scar. The actor is cancer free now, and was diagnosed with breast cancer in April this year.

Chhavi Mittal shared new pictures of herself ahead of the new year.
Chhavi Mittal shared new pictures of herself ahead of the new year.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Chhavi Mittal, who battled breast cancer, shared new photos of her scar. She underwent surgery earlier in April this year after being diagnosed with cancer. Ahead of the new year, she penned a note looking back at her journey in 2022, and said, “This is what I earned this year. A new life. A better one. A stronger one.” Also read: Chhavi Mittal calls out people's double standards as they object to her kissing pic with husband

In the photos, Chhavi looked happy as she posed at the beach. She wore a white swimsuit. Her surgery scar was visible on the right side of her back. Her post has received positive response from fans and friends.

Reacting to her pictures, actor Nisha Rawal commented, “Love! Tons of it.” A fan wrote, “You are beautiful inside and out! Who would even see the scar and even if they do who cares! Right!” A person also wrote, “God bless you,” A fan also said, “It's good to hear that you are doing well and I hope you realise what an amazing inspirational person you are to people who have been through similar hardships“

This is not the first time that Chhavi has revealed a glimpse of her scar. She has been sharing her cancer journey with fans on social media. She was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

Opening up about her journey, Chhavi earlier told Hindustan Times, “The reason why I share my recovery journey is because when I got cancer, everybody told me about the treatment. Nobody told me about life after cancer. I had the maximum number of questions to my doctors about life after cancer. How will my life be after cancer? It was very important for me to know that. Hence, I share my recovery journey with everybody because people should also know that life after cancer is normal. It can be as normal as you want it to be. Every cancer is not scary. Most cancers are treatable now… Early detection is the key..” She is now cancer free after completing her treatment.

Chhavi is best known for shows such as Bandini and the YouTube series The Better Half.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
actor breast cancer
actor breast cancer

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out