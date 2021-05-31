Chhavi Mittal opens up about postpartum weight-loss, stretch marks. Watch video

Actor Chhavi Mittal has opened up on her journey of postpartum weight-loss. Chhavi has two children - son Arham and daughter Areeza.

Chhavi shared glimpses of her weight-loss journey in a video clip on Instagram, and wrote, "Fitness is my passion. Postpartum weight loss was just a side effect. My body has its good days and bad days, but I love my body the way it is! And why not, it gave me two amazing babies who define my whole world! . FYI, today is a good day #postpartumweightloss."

Chhavi also responded to a fan who wanted to know how many months she took to get back in shape. "How many months it took u?," a fan asked and Chhavi wrote in response, "@bhav_prd i didn't count to be honest.. maybe around 9-10."

Many others also wanted to know about Chhavi's diet. Asked about her stretch marks, Chhavi promised her fans that she will post a video about getting rid of those soon. "How did you get rid of stretch marks ?," wrote a fan and Chhavi responded with, "I'll do a video about it."

Chhavi often shares videos on fitness and motherhood. Talking about her posts, she told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, “It might just help someone. There were a lot of questions mothers were asking and it wasn’t possible to write it down on a blog. Also, a lot of them don’t like to read. So video was a good medium. I got a really good response. My intention was to help them and not to make them feel inferior. If I’m on social media and followed by even a thousand people then we should take responsibility that we don’t say things that might hurt people and are adding value."

Chhavi is known for her roles in shows such as Tumhari Disha, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Bandini and Ek Chutki Aasman. She has also co-founded Sh**ty Ideas Trending (SIT), a digital production company, with her husband Mohit Hussein, and has featured in many of the shows from the production house.