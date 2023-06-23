CID actor Viivek Mashru is now a Bengaluru college professor. See pics

CID actor Viivek Mashru, who worked for some time on TV, is now a professor at CMR University in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Viivek has also revealed that his tenure at the college has come to an end. (Also read: Breaking free from the past: Muichiro's cathartic family reunion captivates fans) Viivek Mashru has been working with a Bengaluru college as a professor for a few years now.

Social media discovers Viivek

When a Twitter user shared Viivek's picture saying, "If you know him, you childhood was awesome," another user recognised the actor from their brother's college. The second Twitter user wrote, "He is a professor at my brother's college now, not even kidding."

In the replies section of her post, the Twitter user shared that Viivek teaches 'Design Thinking'. Another Twitter user shared a picture with Vivek from the college.

Viivek Mashru thanks his fans.

Viivek has thanked fans their response to the original post. “Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always.”

Viivek and his profession right now

In his Linkedin profile, Viivek describes himself as "Director - Department of Common Core Curriculum (DCCC) | CMR University (CMRU)". In a new post, the former thanked the entire team of the college and wrote that he joined in April 2021.

"In April 2021, I was entrusted with bringing to life the Common Core Curriculum (CCC) at CMR University – an innovative curriculum primarily designed to enable students of CMRU to thrive in the university of life. In less than 2 years, CMRU’s Department of Common Core Curriculum (DCCC) implemented the CCC across 8 Schools of Studies, for 63 undergraduate programmes and 18 postgraduate programmes, in 4 campuses, offering 73+ courses and reaching 6,000+ students! The 30,000+ hours of community service activities, the celebration of the ‘Community Service Day’, and the phenomenal annual ‘Design Thinking Days’ have become milestone moments for the DCCC!"

A screen shot of Viivek's post.

He added, “As I move on to my next project, I look back with fondness and gratitude at the incredible journey thus far! It has been an immense honour to lead the spectacular DCCC Team. A super-awesome, passionate team with high levels of integrity, alignment to CMRU’s vision, top-notch dedication and a robust intent to bring the CCC to life! This transformative journey is also testimony to the fact that teamwork (always) works, and that talent no longer resides in an individual but in the team! My sincerest gratitude, respect and regards to the entire DCCC Team (including ALL those core team members who couldn’t make it in the picture on 15/06/2023).”

Viivek's career in showbiz

Apart from CID, Viivek also featured in the kids' TV show Akkad Bakkad Bambey Bo. He also worked in the films Morning Raga and Fight Club: Members Only.

