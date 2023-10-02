Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Tv / CID stars Shivaji Satam, Daya, Anup Soni reunite on sets, fans demand new episode

CID stars Shivaji Satam, Daya, Anup Soni reunite on sets, fans demand new episode

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 02, 2023 02:20 PM IST

Anup Soni and Shivaji Satam, who played ACPs on CID, met Daya from the popular TV show recently and the internet loved their reunion.

Actor Shivaji Satam, who essayed the iconic character of ACP Pradyuman in the famous crime show CID, reunited with Dayanand Shetty from the show recently and shared a picture on Instagram. Anup Soni also accompanied the CID actors and Shivaji mentioned in his social media post that they met on a set. However, he did not specify whether they are working together on a new project, or not. (Also read: Shivaji Satam on CID going off-air: ‘We started feeling unwanted’)

Shivaji's post

CID actors reunite on the sets of a project.

Sharing the picture, Shivaji wrote, "FUN to be together on the set after a long time with Daya and Anup Soni (a few heart and dancing emojis)." Anup played ACP Ajatshatru on CID Special Bureau that ran for two years. Fans of the show that ruled early 2000s flooded the comment section on the post and demanded a new episode. One of them wrote, "Start CID again , If Sony have issues then on any other channel." Another one wrote, "CID shuru karo new episode please sir (Start a new CID episode sir, please)."

Fans want a new CID episode

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Many fans also missed actor Aditya Srivastava in the reunion picture. Aditya played the role of inspector Abhijit in the show. One of the fans wrote, "Wow !! Can't believe on my eyes 'Kuch to gadbad jarur hai (referring to the famous CID dialogue - something's wrong)'; missing Abhiii sir here but love to see you all together." Another one commented, "Wow… but missing Adi sir here."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Last year, Shivaji had told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview that he'd be willing to play the role of ACP Pradyuman once again if given a chance. He said that he is tired of sitting at home (with no work), and is not tired of playing the role

About CID

CID, spearheaded by actor Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, went on air in 1998 and was one of the longest running television shows in India. The series aired on Sony TV for 20 years.

Shivaji on why CID was popular

Talking about what made CID so successful, Shivaji had told Hindustan Times in a 2015 interview, "Mystery and curiosity intrigue everyone. Whether it’s a child who wants to know it all, or adults who try to gauge how things or people are in life — people are curious. There is an element of apprehension, fear and rage in people which is universal."

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
cid dayanand shetty
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP