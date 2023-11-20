Dali & Cocky Prince actor Hwang Bo Ra announces pregnancy with sonogram pics, reveals baby's nickname

Actor Hwang Bo Ra is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time with her husband Cha Hyun Woo (real name Kim Young Hoon). She took to her Instagram handle and announced her pregnancy news with photos from her sonogram session. She and her husband have named her to-be baby Oh Deok. Also read: Super Junior’s Kyuhyun hurt after woman breaks into his dressing room

Hwang Bo Ra shares her sonogram pics

Hwang Bo Ra and Cha Hyun Woo from their wedding day.

The Dali & Cocky Prince actor wrote in Korean, “Hello, this is Hwang Bo Ra. It has been exactly one year since we got married, and God presented us a baby angel. After I met my husband and got married, I’ve been living a happy life as we bicker, seeking more affection from one another. But I never thought that there would be greater happiness than this.”

“This is the first time I’ve felt this kind of love which makes me want to give everything that I have and that it is worth giving my everything. My little angel, Oh Deok (baby’s nickname), who taught me what it is like to love someone like they are my own body before I knew I was going to become a mother. Thank you for coming to me,” she added.

Celebs congratulate Hwang Bo Ra

Congratulations are pouring in from all quarters for the couple. Super Junior's Choi Si Won commented on the post and dropped red heart emojis. Comedian Jo Hye Ryun added, “Congratulations Bora.” Park Han Byul said, “Wow sister. Congratulations so much.” While Kwon Hwa Woon and Hwang Chan Sung congratulated her, Ko Sung Hee commented, “Bless you.”

Hwang Bo Ra and Cha Hyun Woo

Last year in July, Bo Ra revealed that she would walk down the aisle with the CEO of her management agency Walk House Company, Kim Young Hoon at a private ceremony in Seoul. The two dated for ten years and confirmed their relationship in 2014 as per reports. The two met at a church and grew closer.

Bo Ra made her acting debut in 2003 and appeared in Kdramas like My Girl, Love Rain, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Vagabond, Dali & Cocky Prince and Crash Course in Romance. On the other hand, Cha Hyun Woo is the son of actor Kim Yong Gun and the younger brother of actor Ha Jung Woo. He debuted in the entertainment industry as a part of the K-pop duo, Yes Brown and later appeared in films and dramas. He turned film producer later.

