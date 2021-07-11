When Deepika Padukone and Super Junior's Choi Siwon unknowingly shared the frame at Wimbledon finals 2019

Wimbledon finals are usually a star-studded affair. While members of the British royal families, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle, are spotted at the event almost every year, several other international stars have also been photographed at the sporting event. Back in 2019, Deepika Padukone was one of the many stars who received an invite to the tennis tournament's finals.

Deepika Padukone was spotted in the stands along with Kendall Jenner, Henry Golding, and Brooklyn Beckham, among many others, watching the final match between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. However, Indian fans of Korean pop music and Korean dramas were taken by surprise when photos of Deepika sharing the frame with Super Junior member Choi Siwon made their way to social media.

In pictures shared on various platforms, Deepika and Siwon were photographed sporting a similar expression of shock in between the match. Another picture featuring the two stars focusing on the match was also shared online. Although the pictures were together, it doesn't seem like the two stars interacted during the match.

However, Choi Siwon was seen taking pictures with Henry Golding, who appeared in the movie Crazy Rich Asian, at the event.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was recently in the news regarding another K-pop group. The actor left BTS fans guessing after she liked pictures of the members posing in Louis Vuitton's outfits. In April, the international brand had revealed that they've roped in BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook as Louis Vuitton's ambassadors. Deepika had liked the announcement post on Instagram, leaving fans wondering if she was also a fan of the band.

Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, which was released in 2020. She has many projects in the pipeline. This includes Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, '83 with Ranveer Singh, an upcoming movie with Prabhas, a domestic noir film with Shakun Batra, and the Indian adaptation of The Intern.