Deepika Padukone is all hearts as BTS becomes Louis Vuitton ambassadors, is she an ARMY member?

Louis Vuitton on Friday,announced that they have roped in BTS as their new house ambassadors. The luxury brand, who styled the K-pop group with custom suits for the Grammys last month, took the fandom -- ARMY-- by surprise with their announcement. While fans celebrated the group's new achievement, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone also seemed to be supporting the brand and group's collaboration.

Following the announcement, Louis Vuitton had shared pictures of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook posing in outfits from their collection on Instagram. Several fans noticed that Deepika had liked these pictures, wondering if she was also a BTS fan.

Deepika Padukone Liked LV's latest posts ft. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/O441xC63OL — Deepika South FC (@DeepikaSouthFC) April 23, 2021

This isn't the first time that Deepika has caught the BTS fandom's attention. In 2019, the Chhapaak star was seen wearing a purple body-hugging gown for an award show. Sharing the pictures on Instagram at the time, Deepika captioned it, "I Purple You." The phrase was coined by BTS member V, and it means that someone is telling them they "trust you, love you, support you, and be loyal to you". The caption at the time led BTS fans to believe that she was possibly an ARMY member too.

Deepika has been busy with her upcoming projects lately. She was seen shooting for Shakun Batra's domestic noir movie, with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also reunite with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham for Pathan. The actor also has Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan, The Intern, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, and an upcoming movie with Prabhas.

BTS, on the other hand, recently hosted their virtual event Bang Bang Con 21. The group revisited their 2015 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode I. BTS Begins concert, which took place in Seoul, 5th Muster fan meeting in Busan (Magic Shop), and 2019's Love Yourself: Speak Yourself concert, that was hosted in Sao Paulo, Brazil. According to Soompi, over 2.7 million simultaneous viewers were recorded during the virtual event.

