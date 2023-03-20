Dalljiet Kaur goes on 'first official date' with husband Nikhil Patel on Thailand honeymoon. See pics

Actor Dalljiet Kaur and businessman Nikhil Patel tied the knot in Mumbai on Saturday. Dalljiet shared several photos from her wedding as well as pre-wedding festivities on Instagram. Now, the newlyweds are in Thailand for their honeymoon. Dalljiet has been sharing their photos and videos from Bangkok. On Sunday, Dalljiet and Nikhil stepped out for their 'first official date' as husband and wife, and the actor documented their 'amazingly perfect gastronomical experience' via an Instagram post. Also read: Dalljiet Kaur shares 'first of many selfies' from honeymoon with Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel are on their honeymoon in Bangkok.

She wrote in her caption, "What an amazingly perfect gastronomical experience for our first official date as Mr and Mrs Patel here in Bangkok, Thailand. Chef Andrew Martin and his team at the Michelin Star rated 80/20 restaurant created a 3-hour tasting menu that took our taste buds on a tour of the county! Thank you hubby!"

Dalljiet wore a black crop top with green skirt and black sneakers. She also had her chuda (bridal bangles) on. Husband Nikhil Patel also wore a casual outfit – blue T-shirt with black joggers and sneakers. In the first picture she posted, the couple smiled for the camera. In another photo, Dalljiet and Nikhil held each other close, and she had her arm around him as they stood inside a restaurant and posed. The couple also posed with the chef in one of the photos. A fan commented on Dalljiet's post, "You completely deserve this. God bless, be happy."

Dalljiet and Nikhil had a beautiful wedding in the presence of family and close friends on March 18. Soon after, they treated fans to the first pictures as husband and wife. “Mr and Mrs Patel,” they captioned the post. While Dalljiet wore a white bridal lehenga with a red dupatta, Nikhil complemented her in a white sherwani and a safa (worn by grooms on their head) in the same shade.

Dalljiet and Nikhil got engaged in January this year. She was previously married to actor Shalin Bhanot. The former couple's son Jaydon was born in 2014. Dalljiet will reportedly be shifting to Kenya soon to be with her businessman husband Nikhil Patel. Her son Jaydon will be staying with them. Nikhil also has two daughters, Aariyana and Aanika, from his previous marriage.

