Dalljiet Kaur: Raising my son right in life will be my win

Being a single mother has its challenges and Dalljiet Kaur had her hands full, especially during the last two lockdowns. She admits that her son, Jaydon, was a few months old when she started over after an ugly separation.

The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor would have him accompany her on the TV show sets with her parents in tow and recalls how he would cry for her. Kaur says, “Those were the most testing times of my life. I felt guilt for not being around him for longer but I had to do what I had to do for our future. They say children are always watching, and learning. I believe these experiences have changed the way I parent now. I know he’s always watching. When I’m working, he understands I’m doing this for us.”

As a modern parent, she wants her son to learn that “women go to work too and men can cook too”. Talking about breaking stereotypes, she shares, “I’ve got pink shirts for him, a kitchen set, and does many things we expect only girls to do. Often we hear about parents of a girl child talking about how they want to teach their daughters self defence to protect themselves. It breaks my heart into a million pieces. This is why I want to raise my son right. I sometimes fail, I make mistakes, but if there is one thing I want to do right in my life, it is to raise him right, that will be my only win.”

Kaur is conscious that her son is watching her and learning too. “I am learning every day. He understands that I need a break and need help too. I look after myself too. I am his mother but I am also myself before everyone else. If he can love me and learn to respect me, I am sure he will grow up to do the same with other women,” she signs off.