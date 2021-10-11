Dance Deewane 3 finale: Piyush Gurbhele, Rupesh Soni bag the trophy, 40 lakh and a car

The dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3 came to an end on Sunday and the winners for this season were announced. Piyush Gurbhele and Rupesh Soni emerged as the winners for the latest season of Dance Deewane.

Piyush and Rupesh have won the trophy, a prize money of ₹40 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia were the judges on the show. It was hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Piyush and Rupesh being handed over their trophy.

Piyush Gurbhele said in a press statement, “I am excited, happy, thrilled; feeling so many emotions that I can't even express. It still feels like a dream and I cannot thank the judges Madhuri Ma’am, Tushar sir, Dharmesh Sir and everyone who guided me and Rupesh in our journey. I would also like to thank the audience who supported us and put so much faith in our art.”

Rupesh Soni added, “This is a big win for me and my partner Piyush. It was a great journey performing in front of celebrated artists who helped and guided us throughout. This show has opened so many doors for us to make a successful career in this field.”

Piyush and Rupesh during their finale performance.

The other finalist pairs on the show were Sohail Khan-Vishal Sonkar, Gunjan Sinha-Sagar Bora, Aman Kumar Raj-Yogesh Sharma, Somansh Dangwal-Akash Thapa and Soochana Chorrge-Vaishnavi Patil.

For the finale, Madhuri Dixit opted for a lilac lehenga which she paired with a choker and maang teeka. Host Bharti Singh wore a shimmery black outfit for the Dance Deewane 3 finale while her husband and co-host Haarsh wore a silver jacket with black formals.

Dance Deewane 3 finale also saw a rare performance. Mithun Chakraborty, a guest on the finale, and Madhuri Dixit danced on their song Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna from their film together, Prem Pratigya.