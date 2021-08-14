Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dance Deewane: Madhuri Dixit and Mirabai Chanu can't hold back tears in special Independence Day episode, watch
tv

Dance Deewane: Madhuri Dixit and Mirabai Chanu can't hold back tears in special Independence Day episode, watch

Madhuri Dixit and Mirabai Chanu got emotional during a special Independence Day episode of Dance Deewane. Watch a promo here. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Madhuri Dixit and Mirabai Chanu on Dance Deewane.

Madhuri Dixit and special guest Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics, turned emotional during the Independence Day episode of the reality show Dance Deewane. 

A new promo showed Madhuri Dixit, who appears on the show as one of the judges, getting teary-eyed while listening to the widow of a soldier who died in the Pulwama attack. Mirabai Chanu also appeared to be emotional, as the woman recalled the moment she was informed about her husband's death.

In a light moment, Mirabai also had some pizza with the contestants, after saying in an interview that pizza was what she was craving after her Olympics success.

Recalling the hardships in her life, she couldn't hold back tears and had to be consoled by host Bharti Singh. Mirabai was quoted by a leading daily as saying in Hindi, “I'm very happy to have been invited to Dance Deewane. I never thought I'd ever come on this show and meet Madhuri Dixit, I am a big fan. I also love dancing. This was a nice surprise by the Dance Deewane team).”

She continued, "They ordered pizza for me, which I enjoyed very much. The only message I have for the contestants is that they should put their best foot forward. Hard work pays off. Keep working hard and make India proud."

Also read: Nora Fatehi dances to Katrina Kaif's Chikni Chameli on Dance Deewane 3, Govinda gives standing ovation. Watch

Mirabai concluded by saying that Gunjan is her favourite contestant and that she watches all her performances. The special episode also featured former India cricket captain Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, Bhavani Devi, and wrestler Priya Malik.

Topics
madhuri dixit mirabai chanu dance deewane

