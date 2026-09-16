Dancing with the Stars 35 text voting number: How many times can you vote online and by SMS?

Dancing With the Stars Season 35 is here, and fans are already getting ready to vote for their favorite stars.

Dancing with the Stars voting (Instagram/ @dancingwiththestars)

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Dancing With the Stars usually airs weekly on Tuesday nights, but the first week features a two-night premiere. The first episode airs Tuesday, September 15, and the second airs Wednesday, September 16, both at 8pm ET.

How do I vote?

According to EW, viewers aged 18 and older living in the United States and Canada can vote for the male contestants on Tuesday and the female contestants on Wednesday.

Voting can be done online at the official Dancing With the Stars site, or by SMS text during the live voting window.

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{{^usCountry}} Voting opens at 8pm ET and closes shortly after the episode's final competitive dance. Voting is only available during the live ABC broadcast and the simultaneous Disney+ livestream in the Eastern and Central time zones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Voting opens at 8pm ET and closes shortly after the episode's final competitive dance. Voting is only available during the live ABC broadcast and the simultaneous Disney+ livestream in the Eastern and Central time zones. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans cannot vote during replays or delayed viewings.

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How many times can you vote on Dancing with the Stars?

Fans can vote for their favorite couples both online and by SMS.

They can submit up to 10 votes online and 10 votes by SMS, for a total of 20 votes per couple. For SMS voting, fans need to text the keyword shown at the start of the voting period to 21523.

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Dancing With the Stars shares official text voting codes for Night One: Full list

Dancing With the Stars posted the official voting guide for the season 35 premiere on X. As per the post, voting was open for all carriers and online, but only for the male celebrities competing on the first night, with voting for the female celebrities to open the following night.

According to the post, here are the text codes for each male contestant, sent to 21523:

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Conner Leavitt: Text CONNER L

Connor Wood: Text CONNOR W

Ezra Frech: Text EZRA

Guillermo Rodriguez: Text GUILLERMO

Harry Shum Jr.: Text HARRY

Jackson Olson: Text JACKSON

Taylor Hanson: Text TAYLOR

Tyler Cameron: Text TYLER

Who Performs on Night One and Night Two?

The first night of the premiere will feature only male contestants. The pairs include Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart, Conner Leavitt and Adele Zaikman, Jackson Olson and Emma Slater, Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson, and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold.

The second night will feature the female contestants. The pairs include Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten, Jenna Dewan and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong, Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills, and Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa.