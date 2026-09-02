When does ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2026 start? Check Season 35 premiere date, cast and other key dates
Season 35 brings a varied cast to the ballroom, with several well-known stars taking on their first DWTS challenge.
“Dancing With the Stars” has revealed its Season 35 cast, with Jenna Dewan, Julia Stiles, Harry Shum Jr. and Giada De Laurentiis among the celebrities competing for the Mirrorball Trophy. The full lineup was announced Wednesday on “Good Morning America,” where the stars appeared with their professional dance partners. The new season will open with two episodes on Sept. 15 and 16 on ABC and Disney+. It will also stream on Disney+, with episodes available on Hulu the following day. The cast brings together actors, athletes, reality TV stars, a musician, a comedian and other familiar faces.
Jenna Dewan, Julia Stiles and Harry Shum Jr. join DWTS Season 35
Jenna Dewan is returning to her dance roots after becoming known for her role in “Step Up,” where she starred alongside Channing Tatum. She will compete with Val Chmerkovskiy. Julia Stiles, who starred in “Save the Last Dance,” will dance with Ezra Sosa. Harry Shum Jr., whose credits include “Glee,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” will team up with Jenna Johnson.
Giada De Laurentiis is also taking on the ballroom challenge. The celebrity chef and television personality will compete with Alan Bersten. Speaking on “GMA,” she admitted that the experience has been harder than expected.
“The dancing is a lot rougher than I thought it would be,” De Laurentiis said.
She then joked about her family connection to dance, saying, “I figured my grandmother was a dancer and I thought maybe I got some of those genes - definitely not,”
The other newly announced celebrity-professional pairs are:
- Jenna Dewan - Val Chmerkovskiy
- Julia Stiles - Ezra Sosa
- Harry Shum Jr. - Jenna Johnson
- Giada De Laurentiis - Alan Bersten
- Tatyana Ali - Jan Ravnik
- Tyler Cameron - Sharna Burgess
- Ezra Frech - Daniella Karagach
- Amber Glenn - Pasha Pashkov
- Taylor Hanson - Britt Stewart
- Conner Leavitt - Adele Zaikman
- Sarah Jane Nader - Hailey Bills
- Connor Wood - Rylee Arnold
Also Read: Dancing With the Stars Season 35: Who are Ciara Miller, Jackson Olson and other rumored stars? Cast revealed so far
Jackson Olson, Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller complete DWTS cast
Some Season 35 contestants were announced before Wednesday’s main reveal. Jackson Olson, a second baseman for the Savannah Bananas, will compete with Emma Slater. Maura Higgins, who appeared on “Love Island” and “The Traitors US,” will dance with Mark Ballas. Ciara Miller of “Summer House” and “The Traitors” will team up with Brandon Armstrong.
- Jackson Olson - Emma Slater
- Maura Higgins - Mark Ballas
- Ciara Miller - Brandon Armstrong
- Guillermo Rodriguez - Witney Carson
Guillermo Rodriguez, best known as Jimmy Kimmel’s longtime sidekick on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” will make his “DWTS” debut with Witney Carson. Carson previously revealed that she plans to compete while pregnant with her third child.
Also Read: Dancing with the Stars 20th anniversary: Tom Bergeron returns, Elaine Hendrix gets perfect score, and more
DWTS Season 35 hosts, judges and premiere date
Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will return as hosts for Season 35. Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will again judge the performances.
The new season starts with a two-night premiere on Sept. 15 and 16 on ABC and Disney+. Episodes will then continue on Tuesdays, with the next day’s episode available to stream on Hulu.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More
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