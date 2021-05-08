Home / Entertainment / Tv / Daniel Dae Kim says he unnerves some when boarding plane thanks to Lost, narrates an incident
Daniel Dae Kim says he unnerves some when boarding plane thanks to Lost, narrates an incident

Daniel Dae Kim, who starred in American TV show Lost, recounted a real-life incident when passengers of an airline got worried seeing him board their aircraft.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 11:26 AM IST
Daniel Dae Kim in a still from Lost.

American actor Daniel Dae Kim in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday shared an interesting anecdote about how he unsettles some passengers whenever he boards a plane thanks to Lost.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old actor was mainly on late-night to discuss his new film, Stowaway, and TV series, The Hot Zone.

Dae Kim also talked about his beloved 2000s ABC series about the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815, saying there were "a couple of times" he could see people were uneasy on a plane, but there was one incident, in particular, where passengers seemed to be truly worried. Kim played Jin-Soo Kwon.

"I remember we were going from Hawaii to LA for a press event, and all of us ['Lost' cast] were actually heading onto the plane," Kim told Kimmel.

"We didn't even think about how successful the show had been. And people started looking at us and then started looking down, nervously. Because if we all were on the plane, they were in trouble -- because we survived," the actor shared to the 53-year-old host.

The Aways Be My Maybe star also talked about his new charitable organisation, The Asian American Foundation, which focuses on stopping anti-Asian hate.

"It is the first organization of its kind that is set out to educate and bring other community organizations together, and make a concerted effort to stop the violence and hate against Asian Americans," said Kim, who is co-chair of the advisory committee.

"It's an organization that has been funded with USD 250 million, and we just launched a couple of days ago," added the actor.

