e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Lost, Hawaii 5-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim says he has coronavirus: ‘Looks like I’ll be OK’

Lost, Hawaii 5-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim says he has coronavirus: ‘Looks like I’ll be OK’

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, best known for the television series Lost and Hawaii 5-0, said on Thursday he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

tv Updated: Mar 20, 2020 07:37 IST
Daniel Dae Kim in a still from Lost.
Daniel Dae Kim in a still from Lost.
         

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, best known for the television series Lost and Hawaii 5-0, said on Thursday he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Kim, speaking from his home in Hawaii, announced the news in an Instagram posting and video.

"Yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all," Kim wrote.

 

Kim, 51, said he had recently been in New York shooting a television series and returned to Hawaii when production was shut down. He said he began to feel ill, quarantined himself, and was later advised to get tested in Honolulu. He said he was already feeing better.

"Thankfully for me it wasn't life or death," he said, urging people to follow guidelines to self isolate and wash their hands.

Also read: Olga Kurylenko provides health update after coronavirus diagnosis, shares detailed medical prescription

Kim played police lieutenant Chin Ho Kelly in Hawaii 5-O and is also known for his role as Korean fisherman-turned-hitman Jin-Soo Kwon on the television series Lost.

Kim is one of a handful of celebrities who have announced they have the disease, including actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, basketball star Kevin Durant and former James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Live: Olympic flame arrives in Japan amid worries over coronavirus impact
Live: Olympic flame arrives in Japan amid worries over coronavirus impact
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
Covid-19 outbreak: When will coronavirus epidemic peak in the country?
Covid-19 outbreak: When will coronavirus epidemic peak in the country?
EPFO may struggle to meet 8.5% interest rate commitment amid market bloodbath
EPFO may struggle to meet 8.5% interest rate commitment amid market bloodbath
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
‘Janta curfew on Sunday, don’t step out’: PM in address on coronavirus
‘Janta curfew on Sunday, don’t step out’: PM in address on coronavirus
How to spot fake news on WhatsApp in times of coronavirus
How to spot fake news on WhatsApp in times of coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news