Olga Kurylenko provides health update after coronavirus diagnosis, shares detailed medical prescription
Quantum of Solace actor Olga Kurylenko has shared a health update after being tested positive for coronavirus. She has also provided a detailed list of medicines she has been taking.hollywood Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:28 IST
Days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Quantum of Solace actor Olga Kurylenko said that she is better as her fever has now gone. The 40-year-old took to Instagram to share the health update with a picture of herself wearing a face mask.
"Hello everyone! I'm feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can't figure out where I currently am. I'm in London!" she wrote in the caption. "How do I know it's coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE!" she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone! I’m feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can’t figure out where I currently am. I’m in London! How do I know it’s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight! here is what I’m taking: Pantothenic Acid- Vitamin B5, also called pantothenic acid and pantothenate, is vital to living a healthy life. Like all B complex vitamins, B5 helps the body convert food into energy. Vitamin E - is a fat-soluble, essential nutrient with anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin E helps support the immune system, cell function, and skin health. It’s an antioxidant, making it effective at combating the effects of free radicals produced by the metabolism of food and toxins in the environment. Vitamin C - goes without saying I hope! Curcumin (or Turmeric) - anti- inflammatory, antioxidant. Zinc - helps immune system fight bacteria and viruses. I also take colloidal silver but please be careful taking it as some websites have warnings about it as not everyone can take it. Please check if you can take it or you might have health complications. I also take Cell Food but again please check websites online about it as certain people aren’t recommended to take it! Good luck everyone! Кратко на русском: Ребята, сегодня мне лучше! Температура прошла. Я нахожусь в ЛОНДОНЕ! Как я знаю, что у меня коронавирус? Мне сделали тест в больнице, который оказался позитивным. Какое мне прописали лечение? НИКАКОГО! Сказали только пить парацетамол при высокой температуре и болях, что я и делала. Для поддержки иммунитета я пью следующие витамины: Витамин С, Е, Д, B5, Curcumin (Turmeric), Zinc. Внимание! Эти витамины не лечат коронавирус!!! Они только могут помочь иммунной системе бороться с вирусами и инфекцией Всем кто болеет хорошего выздоровления. Всем кто пыт #coronavirus #коронавирус
"I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight!" Kurylenko added.
She also shared a detailed list of medicines that she is taking to deal with the condition. The actor joined the growing list of entertainment figures who have contracted the highly contagious virus on Monday.
Also read: Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma says she has coronavirus, was doing play with Emilia Clarke
Other Hollywood personalities who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 are superstar couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The celebrity couple has been discharged from the hospital and are under quarantine at their home. Other celebrities that are currently battling with the coronavirus are music producer Andrew Watt, Game of Thrones actors Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju, and actor Idris Elba.
Follow @htshowbiz for more