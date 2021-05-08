IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / From Hugh Jackman to Robert Pattinson; all the Hollywood stars who turned superheroes for India amid Covid-19 2nd wave
Hollywood stars raise awareness about the Covid-19 situation in India.
Hollywood stars raise awareness about the Covid-19 situation in India.
hollywood

From Hugh Jackman to Robert Pattinson; all the Hollywood stars who turned superheroes for India amid Covid-19 2nd wave

  • From Hugh Jackman to Robert Pattinson, a look at all the Hollywood stars extending a helping hand for India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 11:19 AM IST

As India fights a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, many people, including celebrities, have come forward to do their bit -- be it the amplification of pleas for help, or starting donation drives. Hollywood stars, including Hugh Jackman, Nick Jonas, Robert Pattinson, among many more, have also voiced their concerns over the conditions in India.

Many among these have donated to Priyanka Chopra's joint initiative for the purpose, in collaboration with GiveIndia. Many others have amplified calls for donation.

Here's a look at all the Hollywood stars who have done their bit in order to help India fight Covid-19.

Hugh Jackman

Priyanka thanked Hugh for his gesture.
Priyanka thanked Hugh for his gesture.

He shared a poster for Priyanka's fundraiser on Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Support India."

Lilly Collins

She is an ambassador of GO Campaign and has urged everyone to support the cause. "I have such beautiful memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart. Please join me and my friends at GO Campaign to bring immediate relief to families there today," a PTI report quoted her as saying.

Robert Pattinson

The Batman actor has partnered with GO Campaign to raise funds for the country, according to a Variety report. "Think of GO as a really meaningful investment fund – they take your dollars and invest them in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results. And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children," he said.

Ewan McGregor

Ewan has also partnered with GO and urged fans to support the cause. GO Campaign will provide PPE, emergency food, medicine, pulse oximeters, and resuscitators in India.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas has joined hands with his wife Priyanka to raise $1 million for India's Covid-19 relief.

Shawn Mendes

The singer donated $50,000 towards international author and podcaster Jay Shetty's fundraiser Help India Breathe.

Camila Cabello

The singer has raised $6,000 towards the Help India Breathe fund.

Ellen DeGeneres

She raised $59,000 towards Jay Shetty's relief fund.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

They donated $50,000 towards the Help India Breathe fund.

Katy Perry

Sharing the details about the Covid-19 cases in India, the Roar singer urged her fans to donate for oxygen supplies to help India.

James McAvoy

The X-Men star shared a video on Instagram and urged fans to donate. "India needs help. You can help...donate what you can if you can," he said earlier this week.

Richard Madden

The Game of Thrones star urged fans to 'help and support' his Citadel co-star Priyanka's fundraiser.

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies star amplified Priyanka Chopra's call to raise funds for India.

Lilly Singh


The late-night talk show host also urged fans to donate.

According to union health ministry on Friday, India registered 414,188 new coronavirus infections in a day while 3,915 fatalities were reported in a span of 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
hugh jackman reese witherspoon robert pattinson priyanka chopra nick jonas + 3 more

Related Stories

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin to debut as an author with a graphic memoir, The Elephant In the Womb, to be published by Penguin.
Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin to debut as an author with a graphic memoir, The Elephant In the Womb, to be published by Penguin.
bollywood

Exclusive: Kalki Koechlin to write debut book on motherhood struggles, says ‘People just don’t talk about how difficult it is’

By Henna Rakheja, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Kalki says she too “suffered from postpartum depression” and it’s really important that people know that this happens a lot more than it’s admitted. In her graphic memoir, she aims to use her experiences to address the many challenges that pregnancy poses to women in the present times.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant has spoken about her husband Ritesh.
Rakhi Sawant has spoken about her husband Ritesh.
tv

Rakhi Sawant says Karan Johar checked in on her mother after surgery

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 10:16 AM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant has said that several Bollywood personalities such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Salman Khan have been checking in on her mother's health, but she refused to take any assistance from her 'husband' Ritesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP